Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,894,000 after buying an additional 608,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.08. 115,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

