Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,657. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $45,566.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,281,704 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,959. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.