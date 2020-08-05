Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACLS. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The company has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.