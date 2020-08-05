BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Declares GBX 13.80 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BA stock opened at GBX 513.20 ($6.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 492.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 543.24.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.01), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($139,986.22). Also, insider Roger Carr bought 40,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($245,990.38). Insiders bought 40,638 shares of company stock worth $20,034,374 over the last quarter.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.26) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 635 ($7.81).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

