Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 514.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,544 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 335,374 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Banc of California worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 165,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $551.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.87. Banc of California Inc has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,690.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

