Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,776. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.