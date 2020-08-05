Barclays Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $98.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. 412,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $327,047,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

