Barrington Research Increases Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $83.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. 50,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,256. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,507 over the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $127,391,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 805,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $49,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $13,426,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 39.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 798,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,610,000 after acquiring an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.