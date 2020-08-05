BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $92,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

