Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 450,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

