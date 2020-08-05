Bender Robert & Associates Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $267.14. 86,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

