Bender Robert & Associates Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $902,497,000 after buying an additional 324,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.12.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $10.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. 48,578,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.