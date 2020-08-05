Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 450,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.