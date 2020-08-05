BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 195.26 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $24,140,040. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

