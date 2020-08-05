BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 195.26 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
