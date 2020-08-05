BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $133.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.95. 35,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
