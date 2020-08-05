BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $133.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.95. 35,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $24,140,040. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

