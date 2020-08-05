BitBall Price Tops $0.0366 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1,049.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $438,492.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 1,757.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00035278 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,522.37 or 0.98017817 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00162406 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,455,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

