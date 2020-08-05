Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

