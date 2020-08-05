BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE BGIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 489,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $596,101.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,076.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,564 shares of company stock valued at $666,578.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.