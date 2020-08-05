BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BOE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.