BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,952. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

