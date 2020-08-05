BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.