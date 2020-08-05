Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 3,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

