Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE BKK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

