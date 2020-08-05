Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

