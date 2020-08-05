BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BBK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

