BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years.

MHD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.75.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

