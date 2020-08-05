Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BQH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

