Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.