Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

