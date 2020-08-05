Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.