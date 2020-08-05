Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 371.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 182,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

