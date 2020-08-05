Botty Investors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The firm has a market cap of $330.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

