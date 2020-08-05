Botty Investors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. 7,035,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

