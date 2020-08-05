Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. 2,853,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,707,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

