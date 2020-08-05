Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 20.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 14,179.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after purchasing an additional 748,656 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Target stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

