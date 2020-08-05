BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Cut by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BP were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 1,488,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

