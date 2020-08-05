Brokerages Expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ IDXG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,159. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.72. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

