Brokerages Expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Tenaris posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenaris.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. Cheuvreux downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.68 to $14.72 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 1,913,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $23.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

