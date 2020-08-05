Brokerages Set EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Target Price at $24.13

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Chancy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 622,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,243. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

