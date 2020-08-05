Brokerages Set Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) PT at $836.21

Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $836.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $51.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.86. Mercadolibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,181.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

