Cadence Bank NA Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in BlackRock by 360.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $560.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

