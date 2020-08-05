Cadence Bank NA Has $245,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 408,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,722,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.