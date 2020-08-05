Cadence Bank NA Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.35. The stock had a trading volume of 93,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

