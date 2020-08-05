Cadence Bank NA Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 477,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.