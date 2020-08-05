Cadence Bank NA Purchases 816 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.65. 2,807,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

