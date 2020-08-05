CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,580. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

