Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of CCD stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 1,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.