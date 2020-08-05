Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

