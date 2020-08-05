Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. City comprises approximately 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of City worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $52,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $99,535.68. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of City stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 13,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,880. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. ValuEngine lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on City from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

