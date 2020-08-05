Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 183,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

