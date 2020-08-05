Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $17,796,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.